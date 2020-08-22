Sudanese refugee found dead on French beach identified – Middle East Monitor

The Sudanese refugee whose body cleaned ashore in France was identified as Abdulfatah Hamdallah, numerous sources informed The Guardian, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 28-year-old set off for Britain on a rowboat with his buddy utilizing shovels as oars.

Hamdallah’s name and age were later on validated by French authorities after they found files on his body.

His older bro who resides in Libya, Al-Fatih Hamdallah, informed The Guardian: “In France, they rejected his case so he decided to leave to the UK. He had been living in France for the last three years. He wanted to have a better life from the horror we used to live in, but what happened has happened.”

The refugee was initially from Sudan however left the nation for Libya where he stuck with his older bro for 2 years. He shown up in France by means of Italy.

His body was found on a French beach on Wednesday early morning, hours after he triggered on the treacherous journey.

The UK and France have actually locked horns just recently over the refugee crossings, with Britain stating France need to do more to stem the refugee boats.

France preserves that the UK’s policy firmly insisting asylum claims be made on British soil is what is motivating the migrants to make the hazardous journeys.

