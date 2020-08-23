Sudan will not accept Israel-US normalisation plot – Middle East Monitor

Leader of the Sudanese National Umma Party, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, has actually stated that the Sudanese individuals will not accept normalising relations with Israel, explaining the UAE-Israel normalisation arrangement as “a conspiracy” by United States President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu versus the Palestinian individuals and their cause.

“The Sudanese people with all its political components stand with the Palestinian people and salute their steadfastness in the face of injustice and occupation,” Al-Mahdi stated throughout a phone call withDr Mahmoud Al-Habbash, the Supreme Judge of Palestine and the Palestinian president’s consultant on spiritual affairs and Islamic relations.

Al-Mahdi stated, “The Palestinian cause is our national, religious and international cause,” including that the National Umma Party will harness all its abilities to support the Palestinian individuals and face plots promoting normalisation.

