Sudan scraps apostasy law and alcohol ban for non-Muslims

After significantly more than 30 years of Islamist rule, Sudan has outlined wide-reaching reforms including allowing non-Muslims to drink alcohol, and scrapping the apostasy law and public flogging.

“We [will] drop most of the laws violating the human rights in Sudan,” Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said.

A raft of new laws were passed the other day but this is actually the first public explanation of the contents.

Sudan has also barred female genital mutilation (FGM).

Under the newest laws, women no longer need permission from the male in accordance with travel making use of their children.

The reforms come after long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was ousted a year ago following massive street protests.

The current government can be an uneasy combination of those groups which ousted Mr Bashir and his former allies in the military, who ultimately staged a coup against him.

What could be the new law on alcohol?

Non-Muslims are now actually allowed to digest alcohol in private, though the ban on Muslim drinking remains, Mr Abdulbari told state TELEVISION.

Non-Muslims could still be punished if they are caught drinking with Muslims, the Sudan Tribune reports him as saying.

He explained that the federal government was wanting to safeguard the rights of the country’s non-Muslims, who constitute around 3% of the population.

They are now permitted to drink, import and sell alcohol.

“We are keen to demolish any kind of discrimination that was enacted by the old regime and to move toward equality of citizenship and a democratic transformation,” he said.

The laws were initially approved in April nevertheless the BBC’s Mohamed Osman in Khartoum says they have only now taken effect.

What about the other changes?

Until now, anybody convicted of renouncing Islam, or apostasy, could face the death penalty.

The best known case was of Meriam Yehya Ibrahim Ishag, a pregnant woman who was simply sentenced to be hanged after she married a Christian man in 2014.

She was able to flee the nation but the apostasy law – targeting those deemed to own abandoned Islam – has remained on the statute books so far.

The declaration that some body was an apostate was “a threat to the security and safety of society,” Mr Abdulbari said.

Under Mr Bashir, the morality police would frequently carry out public flogging for various misdemeanours but Mr Abdulbari said this punishment had now been abolished.

The latest changes come after a restrictive public order law that controlled how women acted and wearing public was repealed in November.

The imposition of strict Islamist laws in the 1980s was an integral factor in the long-running civil war which eventually generated independence for South Sudan, where the most of people are Christian or follow traditional religions.