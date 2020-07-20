Sudan reports sudden drop in Nile waters flowing into its tributaries – Middle East Monitor

Sudan has reported a drop in water levels in the Nile in what experts say could be the result of Ethiopia filling the reservoir of its Renaissance Dam.

Engineer Anwar Al-Sadat Al-Haj Muhammad, director-general of the Khartoum State Water Authority, said in press statements yesterday, that water pumping platforms had experienced their lowest water levels, adding that this resulted in the reduction in the quantities of clean water produced.

“The Salha stations (A) and (B), Bayt Al-Mal, Shamal Bahri, Umm Kuti, were out of service due to the sudden receding waters of the White and Blue Niles and the Nile River,” he added.

Authorities informed the reservoir management about the situation, he explained, and they responded saying a number of the dam’s gates have now been opened and water levels should flow back within 48 hours.

He expected that there would be a scarcity of water supplies in a number of neighbourhoods in the province and severe shortages in others.

Last week an Ethiopian official said authorities had started filling the reservoir of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), however this was denied days later.

The GERD’s construction is expected to finish by 2023 and the hydroelectric dam will produce 6,475 megawatts for Ethiopia’s domestic and industrial use, as well as for export to neighbouring countries.

Egypt has said the dam will affect its annual share of the Nile’s water, amounting to 55.5 billion cubic metres.