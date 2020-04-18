Sudan rejects polarisation attempts in Renaissance Dam crisis – Middle East Monitor

Sudan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar Eldin introduced on Wednesday that Khartoum rejects polarisation attempts by the 2 sides of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis.

The Sudanese newspaper Al-Tayar quoted Gamar Eldin as stating: “We are not a chorus dancing to Egyptian or Ethiopian music.”

Egyptians resent what they name Sudanese help for Ethiopia in the dam file, whereas Khartoum claims it’s defending its pursuits with out affecting Cairo’s pursuits. “We are partners in the management of the dam, and Sudan’s position stems primarily from the findings of the specialists and experts, who determined the gains and losses from the dam. According to the specialists, the gains are greater. We are partners even in the management of the dam, and from our position, it is our duty to guarantee Egypt’s share,” defined Gamar Eldin.

Cairo fears the potential adverse impression of the dam on its annual movement of water from the Nile River, whereas Addis Ababa asserts that it doesn’t intention to have an effect on Egypt’s pursuits, and that the constructing of the dam is principally aimed to generate electrical energy.

Gamar Eldin pressured that there is no such thing as a division in the place of the Sudanese authorities, headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, on the dam.

On Tuesday, Hamdok mentioned in a gathering with the Sudanese negotiating staff the place of negotiations on the filling and operation of the dam.

The assembly included the minister of overseas affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, the minister of irrigation and water sources, Yasser Abbas, and the members of the Negotiation Committee.

According to an announcement by the Sudanese cupboard, Hamdok ensured: “Sudan’s negotiating position and the arrangements adopted by the committee in terms of the information provided by the committees to support the negotiation.”

Egypt signed the initials, on the finish of February, on an settlement to fill and function the dam, which was sponsored by the US with the participation of the World Bank, contemplating it “fair”, however Ethiopia rejected the settlement, whereas Sudan nonetheless has reservations about it.

“Khartoum will be a mediator between Egypt and Ethiopia with the aim of reaching an agreement on the Renaissance Dam,” confirmed Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Transitional Military Council, throughout a go to to Cairo in mid-March. At that point, Egypt’s overseas minister, Sameh Shoukry, introduced in TV statements that: “The negotiations with the Ethiopian side are completely stalled at the moment.”

