Less than a week after the UAE and Israel revealed their historical deal that will normalise relations in between the Arab nation and the self-declared Jewish state, Israeli Minister of Intelligence Eli Cohen stated that Sudan is anticipated to follow in the UAE’s steps.

“There will be, this year, an additional [agreement] with an African country, in my estimation Sudan, that will also sign a peace agreement with the State of Israel,” Israeli news site Times of Israel priced estimate Cohen as stating.

The Israeli authorities’s declarations was available in an interview with Channel 13

Last February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s judgment body, theSovereign Council The conference triggered debate and stimulated pro-Palestine demonstrations in Sudan.

Egypt was the very first Arab state to sign a peace deal and normalise ties with Israel in 1979, under then-President Anwar Sadat, who was consequently assassinated by militants in 1981.

The UAE is just the 4th Arab state after Egypt, Jordan and Mauritania to develop ties withIsrael The latter nevertheless later on stopped relations in reaction to the profession state’s 2014 war on Gaza.

