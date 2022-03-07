“If you win, you do not need to explain anything. And if you lose, you do not have to be there to explain yourself.” These words are the message of Adolf Hitler, the greatest adventurer and mob leader of the 20th century, addressed to the governments that defeated the country and the direct response to the NA committee examining the consequences of the 44-day war. Of course, the tragedy that befell us is unspeakably hard, but we have no right to get lost, despair and lose our heads. We need to sober up and get out of this depression, the loser’s mental state, unworthy and miserable behavior. Time and global geopolitical processes are not working in our favor, and the war is not over yet. We will not achieve anything only by mourning, placing khachkars and lighting candles, we are facing a national catastrophe of our kind, the real threat of the loss of two Armenian states and the homeland.

We have the task of restoring the lost homeland and national dignity. We have a problem with the security of the country, the collapsed economy and education system, the devalued state institutions, the lost international prestige and subjectivity of Armenia, the distorted value system, the restoration of morality and the overcoming of slavery. Finally, we have a responsibility to our martyrs and to our descendants. And so, under the popular and unrealistic slogan of the age of peace, we are slowly being dragged into the whirlpool of Turkish citizenship, from which it will either be impossible or impossible only if there is a great national consensus, resistance and consolidation. As Sevak would say, “We were killed in our homeland, but the homeland cannot be killed in us.”

And the nation can not be destroyed except by suicide. “He who wants to live must fight, and he who does not want to take part in this world of eternal struggle does not deserve the right to life. “The world is just a transfer cup, which is given to the winning champion,” said Adolf Hitler. This unenviable situation we find ourselves in is beyond our comprehension. We are not cautious, we are deceived both from outside and inside, we do not take the state and political processes seriously. Inexplicably, we became the president and head of state of the country and tolerated for four years the inaction and open indifference of someone who had nothing to do with Armenians and Armenia. Then, as a result of an adventure called a revolution organized from abroad, we brought him to power from the streets, made him a deputy and a minister, and entrusted the state to random people with inexperienced, unknown past and origins. And three years later we gave a vote of confidence to the same authorities that brought disaster to the people and caused the country to crisis and defeat, chaos and humiliation. And now we are reaping the fruits. This is the level of our seriousness, responsibility and political maturity. History also shows that tragedy and disaster occur in countries where the first persons are not the first among their subjects. Even wild beasts and birds are guided by this wisdom and their instinct for safety and conservation. And it is no coincidence that the smartest, most experienced beast or bird becomes the leader of a herd or herd. As a result of the color revolutions provoked by the West, Georgia, Armenia, and Ukraine have suffered enormous human, territorial, moral, and material losses due to the incompetent management and anti-nationalism of the street authorities, and are facing a real threat of statehood. Even now, the West is inciting fratricidal war and hatred between Russians and Ukrainians.

Many countries in the Middle East, including Afghanistan and Yugoslavia, have fallen victim to Western double standards and turmoil, and millions have lost their destiny. And if it were not for Russia’s restraining role, there would be more disasters in the world, more countries would be on the verge of collapse. “For some reason, the devastation caused by the Americans is freedom and democracy, and their resistance is terrorism and fanatical intolerance,” said Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda. Even in the post-Soviet years, the West recognized all rigged elections in accordance with international standards. We, too, were nurtured by false popular values ​​called democracy, European values, human rights, a bastion of democracy and reforms, as a result of which we had a lost and ruined homeland, corrupt moral values ​​and a miserable people. Western democracy, according to American journalist and satirist Louis Menken, “The circus is the art of driving a monkey out of a cage,” with the goal of halting the progressive development of rival countries and destroying resource-rich countries and seizing their wealth and markets. Belarusians, for example, realized this in time, acted prudently and avoided falling victim to “democracy” by learning from the mistakes of others. It was the democratic West that in 1917 organized a revolution and destroyed Russia, which was developing rapidly due to the Stolypin reforms. “Lenin was brought to Russia by the Germans like a bottle of typhoid or cholera,” wrote Winston Churchill.

As a result of that Western democracy and the so-called Gorbachev Reconstruction, the USSR collapsed. With the support and tacit consent of the West, the Turks carried out the 1915 The Armenian Genocide, and the democratic United States and Britain recognized the undeniable fact of the Armenian Genocide only 105-106 years later. And it is not accidental that Tumanyan, disappointed with the West under the influence of the First World War and the Armenian Genocide, seeking the salvation of his people and all humanity in the “divine” East, in 1921. wrote on May 1. “Terrible with bloody disasters, noises, the slaves of the West are fleeing from the desert of their souls by car and gold. To the East the divine, the homeland of my soul… “.

By the way, both world wars started in Europe. And in 2020 In September, under the cold and indifferent gaze of Western democrats, the Turks smuggled terrorists to Azerbaijan to kill Armenians and used banned phosphorous bombs. Armenia again faced the threat of annihilation and statelessness, losing 5,000 young people and 70% of Artsakh. The West recognized all the rigged post-Soviet elections in Armenia in accordance with democracy and international standards, killed our individuality, our national dignity, gave us a low-value culture, raised a large number of obedient, amorphous slaves and perverts to destroy the country and make it governable from the outside. And as Mark Cicero said: “Slavery is the worst of all misfortunes.”

Marx also thought that. “..There is nothing more terrible and humiliating than being a slave to a slave.” We are now slaves to our own internal slave, the Turk, to our own misery and to foreign values ​​and manners. Now we are ashamed of our flaws and mistakes, of our recklessness, of our incomprehensible defeat, of populism and detachment from reality, of the power we have formed, of patriotism and nationalism.

Defeat, however, is not the end at all, it is an opportunity to start all over again at the same time, but more wisely. Winston Churchill said: “Success is not eternal, failure is not eternal. “Courage can change everything.” And maybe, in order to come to our senses, we would have to fall into a deep abyss, humiliate ourselves well and be ashamed all over the world, maybe we would have to lose and have such heavy losses, maybe we would have to get out of a carefree and arrogant state and fall into a hopeless situation. to find a way out. And we are given the last not so great chance in history and very little time to choose whether to be or not, to have a state and a homeland and not to have one. There are no nations that can not be reborn. And the way out of the current situation is to change and unite nationally, to form and value the statehood and the homeland and the daughter, the way out is to kill the slave among us and to bring up a dignified citizen with high moral and national values. We will definitely succeed if we unite, if we learn from what happened, if we look for the cause of failures and failures in ourselves and put our hopes on ourselves. As Tumanyan would say. “Since the moth has eaten from within us, our inside is corrupted, so salvation must be sought within us.”

For millennia, the Armenians, at the crossroads of the conflict of interests between the West and the East, as well as the North and the South, have been subjected to constant raids and in that struggle for survival under the rule of foreign states, religions and rulers, As a result, his spiritual values ​​and national identity were deeply wounded. And it will not be so easy to heal those wounds, at least, we have not managed to do that for about 1.5 millennia, from Khorenatsi to the present day, which means that a comprehensive national and state program will be needed to return to our high spiritual, noble values ​​and national customs. radical steps. Nzhdeh thought that. “The lie in our lives must be defeated, our people must die in order for our people to live.” Isahakyan also told us. “Whenever you want to keep your house clean, the stairs are washed from above.”

Hayk GHAZARYAN

Candidate of Economics

“Aravot” daily

05.03.2022: