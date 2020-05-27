Suburban salon owner worried business might not survive second wave

CHICAGO — With companies on the point of re-opening, many nonetheless marvel if the harm has already been achieved.

Can decreased hours, fewer clients or extra social distancing preserve their firms afloat?

One suburban business says two months of closed doorways is all they will take. Now that the owner is near re-opening on the finish of the week, one thing remains to be regarding.

The pandemic was unhealthy for business, however a second wave, might sink her salon for good.

Chi Farley, 54, owns FlutterFab Boutique in Arlington Heights and stated her clients are loyal and constant. However, nowadays, they’re nonetheless at dwelling. Closing her doorways throughout the pandemic has been financially and emotionally devastating.

Farley is a former flight attendant turned aesthetician who began with 5 eyelash extension shoppers in 2016 and ended the yr with 80. After opening her personal boutique in Arlington Heights, her business went up 40%.

When the stay-at-home orders have been first introduced, she thought it might move and that they’d have the ability to open very quickly.

She has 5 staff and has had zero income for eight weeks. She by no means dreamt that is what proudly owning her personal business might appear like.

Last week, she lastly bought some excellent news when the governor introduced the state would quickly be transferring to Phase three of his Restore Illinois Illinois plan. That and her small business mortgage got here by means of, as nicely, to assist along with her greatest bills: hire, worker salaries and her retail merchandise — winter garments she must get out of the shop, nonetheless within the window from her pre-pandemic days.

But ultimately, that excellent news is tempered by what haunts Farley essentially the most now: the concern that this may all occur as soon as extra.

“If there’s a second wave, I would probably close my doors,” she stated.

For now, FlutterFab Boutique presses on like so many different small companies making an attempt to survive. When it’s time to re-open on the finish of the week, workers there can be carrying extra PPE than ever earlier than. They will take not more than 12 appointments a day to area out shoppers and respect social distancing pointers. She’s solely doing lashes nowadays and sadly, no hugs for her shoppers upon their return.

