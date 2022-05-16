Information on the documents received from the State Property Management Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Armenia from the Committee on State Property Management of the Republic of Armenia, “Radioisotope Production Center” CJSC with 100% state share, 2021 On the basis of the documents on the results of the inspection carried out by the RA Ministry of Finance in the mentioned CJSC in October 2010, it examined the compliance of the separate construction, construction-installation, repair and other contractual obligations in the mentioned CJSC with the requirements defined by the legislation. As a result, substantial criminal abuses were discovered.

In particular, between “Radioisotope Production Center” CJSC և N LLC և 20.09.2012 On the basis of the contract on the execution of 832,026,000 AMD contract, the main building of the main building of “Radioisotope Production Center” CJSC, boiler-pumping station, electrical substation buildings, roofs, exterior walls, walls were installed.

However, during the control measurements of the sample construction works, works were approved, paid, but not actually performed, with a total amount of 3.7 million AMD, confirmed by the handover-acceptance protocols for the mentioned works.

In addition, in 2012 The price of the contract was changed by the signed agreement և made 791.196.400 AMD in 2013. According to another agreement signed, it was changed to 872,590,300 AMD.

And on March 24, 2014 By another contract of 1,042,413,200 AMD signed between the company and the same LLC, the LLC undertook to carry out the interior decoration of the “Cyclone 18/18” cyclotron installation building, acquisition, installation and adjustment of external and internal engineering systems.

As on 20.09.2012, so on 24.03.2014. The deadlines for the implementation of the contract for the purchase of contract works have been continuously changed by several agreements signed ընթաց, deadlines have been set respectively in 2015. December 30 և 31, which violated the RA Government 10.02.2011. Requirements of the decision N 168-N on the restrictions provided for the change of the terms and conditions provided by the contract.

According to these agreements, “In case of violation of the term of performance of work, the contractor is charged a penalty for each day of delay in the amount of 0.05% of the cost of unfinished work.

It turned out, however, that in the case of one of the contracts, the work in the amount of 181,080,200 drams, and in the case of the other, 488,046,400 drams, was done after the deadlines. charged.

Considering that the investigation revealed that the officials of “Radioisotope Production Center” CJSC used their official position to steal someone else’s property entrusted to them, to insert obviously false information or records in official documents, their official position by the officials The results of the study were sent to the RA Anti-Corruption Committee to resolve the process of preparing materials in accordance with Articles 180-1181 of the RA Criminal Procedure Code.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA General Prosecutor’s Office