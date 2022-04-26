Leasing with subsidies, starting from the actual 0% interest rate

In order to organize production or expand production in Armenia, ACBA Leasing, within the framework of the “Government Modernization Measure” program of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, provides businesses with the opportunity to modernize production opportunities.

Within the framework of the program, businesses can purchase or import new (unused) devices ից equipment from the Armenian market through ACBA Leasing.

Leasing is provided under the program with the following conditions:

Currency: AMD, USD, EUR

Prepayment starting from 10%

Repayment period up to 60 months (subsidy period up to 42 months)

After subsidizing, in case of AMD, the annual annual interest rate will be 1.45-5.55%,

In case of foreign exchange after the subsidy, the actual annual interest rate will be 0-2 ․ 54%:

In case of AMD, the annual nominal interest rate is 10.9-15%, 10% is subsidized,

In case of foreign currency, the annual nominal interest rate is 8-10%, subsidized 8%.

The maximum amount of leasing provided by ACBA Leasing within the framework of the program is 1 billion AMD or equivalent foreign currency.

Moreover, the economic operator, in whose authorized capital 200 million AMD has been invested in the amount of more than January 1, 2021 until the moment of submitting the application for support, can use the financing privilege of up to 10 billion AMD through ACBA Leasing, respectively. program terms: .

The program will run until December 31, 2023.

The program is aimed at promoting the introduction of new technologies in the Republic of Armenia, which will contribute to the increase of competitiveness of the produced goods and services and the increase of labor productivity.

ACBA Leasing is controlled by the Central Bank of Armenia.