Submit your questions to our experts

Premier League football returns to our lives next week, and thus does our Audio Football Club podcast.

After a brief break, normal service will resume from next Monday, 15 June with a new bout of the podcast. We are giving you the possibility to set the agenda for its reunite.

We are requesting your questions to put to our expert panel. When will Liverpool win the league? How will the relegation battle shake out? And what happens if the season needs to be paused again? All are valid lines of inquiry, but we’re sure you can do better.

Feel free to state a preferred recipient for your question from our line-up. Perhaps you would like to find the tactical brain of JJ Bull to find out whether Mikel Arteta has used the time off to reinvent how Arsenal play?

Mina Rzouki will be available to field any questions about the state of the overall game across Europe. Matt Law completes the line-up, and will also be in the know about things Premier League.

You can submit questions for the panel and the podcast via the form below, in the comments section even further below, or by emailing [email protected]