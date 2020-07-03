Su-30SM fighter jets destroyed all air targets  – Pashinyan – Panorama

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on Facebook the training flight of Su-30SM fighter jets obtained by the Armed Forces of Armenia a year ago.
“Our Su-30SM fighter jets completed combat launches of air-to-air missiles through the mock attack in the course of the initial training flight.
All air targets were destroyed with great accuracy,” Pashinyan wrote, combined with shared video.
