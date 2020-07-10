Styrian GP: Why we can’t wait for Formula 1’s second Austria race







Because the first race was THAT good

One of the fears heading into an Austria back-to-back was that the two races could be quite similar.

But we’d certainly subscribe for a repeat of race one!

The 2020 opener was an epic – overtakes, unreliability, mistakes, controversy, penalties, shock results, and chaos for the duration of.

With just a week separating both races, at the same Spielberg circuit, there isn’t any reason why this weekend’s Styrian GP can’t follow suit.

Rain on the horizon?

And this might certainly spice things up.

Torrential showers are predicted for Saturday’s qualifying. So bad is the current forecast, there is even talk that the ultimate Practice Two results could set the grid for Sunday!

While that will add still another interesting dimension to a weekend, we’d take a wet qualifying over that…

Bottas already has Hamilton on the trunk foot

It really couldn’t have gone much better for Valtteri Bottas at the Austrian GP. Pole position, a race win, and an early 13-point lead in the championship after his six-time champion team-mate’s late penalty.

If Bottas is to beat Lewis Hamilton for a maiden title, he knows he has to pile the pressure on early – particularly in a shortened F1 2020 season. That opening win will give him confidence for Part II, with Hamilton himself admitting this was certainly one of “Bottas’ tracks” where he’s very tricky to defeat.

3:24 SkyPad analysis as Anthony Davidson compares the final-lap onboards of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP SkyPad analysis as Anthony Davidson compares the final-lap onboards of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP

But beware of the wounded animal.

“I was Lewis’ team-mate for three years and I know he comes back really strong after these kind of weekends,” said Sky F1’s Jenson Button.

It’s create very nicely indeed between your Mercedes title rivals.

Red Bull and Verstappen need to bounce back, too

Red Bull know they need to take every opportunity this year if they are planning to knock Mercedes off their dominant F1 perch – particularly after seeing the planet champions have storm from the blocks.

That is the reason why losing not just one, but two unlikely race-winning opportunities in the 2020 opener might have been so crushing.

2:04 Christian Horner confirms that Red Bull will never be taking Sebastian Vettel as a driver for 2021 Christian Horner confirms that Red Bull will not be taking Sebastian Vettel as a driver for 2021

Max Verstappen was ready to pounce on the Mercedes’ gearbox fears last weekend before his electrical failure, while Alex Albon had an excellent chance on the softer tyre before being spun around by Hamilton. Reliability issues for himself then knocked Red Bull from the points completely.

As Christian Horner told Sky F1, that felt “pretty brutal”.

At least they get a possiblity to bounce straight back a week later, and Verstappen is optimistic he is able to close the gap to the Mercedes: “We have ideas and the direction to work on for this weekend, so that’s positive.”

McLaren, surprises, and an impossible-to-call midfield

Go on then, who predicted that Bottas-Leclerc-Norris podium last Sunday?

Behind Mercedes and Red Bull, it absolutely was so difficult to predict the pecking order with just a tenth roughly per lap separating McLaren, Racing Point and Renault (and Ferrari… but more of them fleetingly!).

In the finish it was McLaren who outshone their rivals, and how good was it to see Lando Norris walk out of the shadows of his soon-to-be Ferrari team-mate and secure a first-ever F1 podium.

Can McLaren and Norris straight back it up this week-end?

Ferrari are bringing urgent upgrades

So disappointing was Ferrari’s Austrian GP – nearly a second off pole in qualifying and well off in race pace despite Charles Leclerc’s unlikely second place – they are fast-tracking upgrades for this weekend.

The aerodynamic package, a “significant” change in direction from their current car which hasn’t changed since February testing, was initially in the pipeline for the following race in Hungary.

They are not expecting the brand new parts to simply help them challenge at the front – nor increase straight-line speed – but how big a direct effect can they’ve?

1:33 Leclerc and Sainz were battling for position in the Austrian GP when Vettel tried to produce a move up the within before spinning Leclerc and Sainz were battling for position inside the Austrian GENERAL PRACTITIONER when Vettel tried to take a step up the inside of before re-writing

And Vettel includes a point to prove

Sebastian Vettel came into the particular opening weekend break reinforcing their desire to continue in F1, yet only towards the top end in the grid. He finished that ruing an additional wheel-to-wheel blunder and spin and rewrite, and with just one point.

That was obviously a nightmare learn to the season for a car owner whose potential hangs inside the balance. But certainly avoid write your pet off this particular weekend.

Feisty wheel-to-wheel battles

Whether it end up being Hamilton versus Albon, Leclerc versus Perez, Norris vs Perez as well as Kvyat versus Ocon (and that’s simply to name the few), an individual didn’t need to look significantly for intensive battles previous weekend, together with drivers displaying little indication of sporting rust.

Roll about Round 2.

Reliability concerns for the whole grid

Eleven motorists finished the initial race, and several of those who else did take those chequered banner – we’re looking at an individual, Mercedes – feared retirements themselves.

Need we say more?

9:24 Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul speaks at length to Craig Slater about their signing of Fernando Alonso for 2021 – and what they are expecting Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul speaks at length to Craig Slater about their signing of Fernando Alonso for 2021 – and what they are expecting

Ocon needs to show he can lead Renault team

There were plenty of talking points after the Austrian GP but the big news between the two races? That would be the small matter of Fernando Alonso’s return to Formula 1 being confirmed.

Alonso will be replacing Daniel Ricciardo next season, alongside Esteban Ocon who, while finishing eighth, didn’t have the perfect start to his Renault career.

He’ll desperately want to at the very least match Ricciardo before he’s joined by the two–time world champion Alonso, starting in this weekend’s Styrian GENERAL PRACTITIONER.

