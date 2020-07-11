Styrian GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton claims wet-weather pole position







Lewis Hamilton claimed a fantastic first pole of the 2020 season with a wet-weather masterclass in treacherous track conditions at the Styrian GP.

A week on from being beaten to pole by team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Austria after which finishing a penalised fourth in the race, a breathtaking Hamilton claimed pole by a massive 1.2-second margin from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a delayed qualifying hour.

Verstappen was challenging his Mercedes rival on the last lap but a half-spin at the last corner put paid to the Dutchman’s pole ambitions. In any case, Hamilton was going significantly faster on his own lap behind.

“It was looking like a really good lap by Max, but Lewis’ lap was extraordinary,” said Sky F1’s Jenson Button.

0:52 Max Verstappen spins out on the last corner throughout Q3 to finish his hopes of taking pole position at the Styrian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen spins on the final corner during Q3 to end his hopes of taking pole position at the Styrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, maintaining his unique record of claiming at least one pole in every season of his career, said: “What a tricky day, the weather’s obviously incredibly difficult on the market for all of us. Most of the time you can’t even see where you’re going.

“I had one big moment the lap before the last, which definitely had my heart in my mouth, but I was able to improve on the last lap which was nice and clean.”

McLaren qualified third for the second week in succession – now with Carlos Sainz – as they took the scalp of Bottas, the early championship leader. The Finn lapped 1.4s slower than Hamilton in Q3 and pointed to glazed brakes on his Mercedes.

Esteban Ocon shone for Renault as he out-qualified Daniel Ricciardo at the 2nd attempt to just take fifth on the grid ahead of Lando Norris – who posesses three-place grid penalty in to the race – and another Red Bull of Alex Albon.

But the big change in conditions compared to last weekend failed to change the fortunes of struggling Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel was 10th and slowest of in Q3, while Charles Leclerc missed out in Q2 this weekend after his team-mate did likewise last week.

Leclerc will begin from 11th place – where he’ll share row six with George Russell, who claimed Williams’ most readily useful qualifying result since 2018 and the greatest grid placing of his bourgeoning career.

1:51 Antonio Giovinazzi slides off track and damages his car in Q1, causing a Red Flag. Antonio Giovinazzi slides off track and damages his car in Q1, resulting in a Red Flag.

Styrian GP Qualifying: Top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

5. Esteban Ocon, Renault

6. Lando Norris*, McLaren

7. Alex Albon, Red Bull

8. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

9. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault,

10. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

*three-place grid penalty

3:55 Torrential rain triggered an earlier end to the F3 race and put today’s qualifying prior to the Styrian Grand Prix in doubt Torrential rain resulted in an early end to the F3 race and put today’s qualifying ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in doubt

Hamilton shines on track after Saturday deluge

Heavy rain had played havoc with Saturday’s initial track running at the Red Bull Ring.

The F3 race each day started on schedule but was red-flagged soon after and in the end called off, while F1’s Practice Three session failed to begin at all.

And even though the weather improved in the hour before qualifying was due to begin, the heavens opened notably again once again in the minutes before Q1 was due to begin and the session was duly placed on hold.

It was 46 minutes before Race Control deemed conditions ideal for track running and, with forecasts continuing to be uncertain, a frenetic qualifying hour began.

Hamilton topped Q1 and Q2, but Verstappen finished within two tenths of him in both sessions showing that the Dutchman would be a big threat in to the crucial final stage.

By that stage, the session had already lost in Q1 Sergio Perez in the Racing Point – who likely have now been challenging for the top six in the dry – and then Leclerc in the 2nd stage.

Q3 began amid intensifying rain and Hamilton upped the ante relative to his would-be challengers, outpacing Verstappen by 0.8s and the rest of the field by greater than a second.

On the last laps, the Red Bull was within 0.078s of Hamilton’s time before its late spin – but the Mercedes was already smoking cigarettes the timesheet behind on the track to further put pole out of reach.

“I think overall it was a good qualifying but in Q3 it was raining a lot more,” said Verstappen, who dropped out of last week’s season-opener with reliability trouble. “It seems we were struggling much more in the truly wet conditions. I was aquaplaning far more.

“But I think P2 is still good. It was just very tricky out there. The last lap was a bit better but I don’t think it was enough to beat Lewis.”

Indeed as Hamilton, F1’s long-established wet-weather master, readily admitted: “I love these days.”

