Styrian GP Practice Three cancelled, qualifying in doubt due to rain



















3:55



Torrential rain resulted in an early on end to the F3 race and put today’s qualifying prior to the Styrian Grand Prix in doubt.

Torrential rain resulted in an early end to the F3 race and put today’s qualifying ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix in doubt.

Formula 1 has cancelled the final practice session for the Styrian GP due to heavy rain at Spielberg, with Saturday’s qualifying also in doubt.

A torrential downpour have been predicted for Saturday and the rain started falling in the morning, with the feeder F3 race lasting just 14 laps before spins and crashes in soaking conditions light emitting diode to an early on abandonment.

There were hopes that F1 could still get some good track action in, nevertheless the persistent showers led to the hour-long Practice Three being delayed indefinitely before being officially called off.

Plenty more rain is forecast for other day in Austria, meaning qualifying – which is due to start at 2pm – may possibly not be able to take place as scheduled.

“It looks like it’s going to get a little bit better for qualifying,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. “But looking at that torrential rain, I don’t think it’s likely we’re going to run today.”

What are F1’s options for qualifying? And how else could the grid be set?

Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz reported that it was still “Plan A” for qualifying to go ahead on Saturday, but that it could need to pushed right back until a predicted drier Sunday morning, before the race, should conditions not improve.

Last year’s Japanese GP saw qualifying and the race both occur on Sunday due to Typhoon Hagibis, while F1 also had that schedule for the 2015 US GP in Austin.

“There’s a chance that at the end of today we get some running,” said F1 chief Ross Brawn. “But certainly tomorrow looks fine. We think tomorrow we can fit everything in.”

7:05 Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok look right back at an eventful Friday practice from the Styrian GP. Anthony Davidson and Karun Chandhok look back at an eventful Friday practice from the Styrian GP.

Should qualifying maybe not be able to take place on Sunday morning, the race grid order would be set by taking the changing times from the newest practice session.

“That would normally be P3, but as it’s too wet, that would refer to P2,” said Ted. “That’s why the times from P2 might be significant.”

Max Verstappen finished fastest before Valtteri Bottas in Practice Two as teams, once you know of the elements forecast, pushed hard in the sunny Friday afternoon session.

Lewis Hamilton was only sixth in the other Mercedes.

Why couldn’t F1 cars run in these conditions?

Sky F1’s Jenson Button: “People always ask the question, why can’t you run a Formula 1 car in wet conditions? When it’s extremely wet and you will find rivers running it’s very difficult because these cars have become low to the ground, plus they basically just float across the water. And the tyres aqua-plain as well.

“Too wet right now, hopefully it’s going to dry out a bit because I’d love to begin to see the cars running. It will be good to see who’s good in these conditions.

“In these conditions, you’d go quicker in a road car than the usual Formula 1 car!”

The new Formula 1 season is underway in dramatic style on Sky Sports F1 and continues this week with the 2nd race at the Red Bull Ring – the Styrian GP. Find out more & subscribe.