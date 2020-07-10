Styrian GP, Practice One: Sergio Perez fastest for Racing Point







Sergio Perez out-paced Max Verstappen and Mercedes to set a surprise pace for Racing Point in Styrian GP first practice, as Formula 1 came ultimately back to Austria’s Spielberg circuit following a dramatic season-opener.

For initially in F1 history, the game is hosting back-to-back Grands Prix at the same circuit – with the Styria region taking the name for the 2nd instalment- and less than a week after Valtteri Bottas won the very first race, the next weekend began with a lot of teams along the grid testing new parts in a bid to improve their 2020 cars.

Ferrari, who have fast-tracked two major upgrades with their car, were of particular interest as Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc tested a new front wing and floor.

But it absolutely was Perez, a sixth-place finisher in the Austrian GP, who topped the timesheets to kick-start F1’s 2nd weekend of the season, finishing a tenth of an additional ahead of Verstappen on the same soft tyre.

Verstappen was also running updates on his Red Bull because they look to close the gap to Mercedes.

And while that he did beat Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in P1, they were running on the medium tyre and, presumably, holding pace back given how big a benefit they enjoyed in the opening week-end.

Despite Ferrari’s new parts, Vettel and Leclerc placed only 10th and 12th.

