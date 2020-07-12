Styrian GP: Lewis Hamilton takes first F1 2020 win, Ferraris collide







Lewis Hamilton took his first victory of Formula 1 2020 in dominant trend within the Styrian GP as Mercedes proved too fast for Max Verstappen, whereas Ferrari imploded after a first-lap collision between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

After acing pole place in a qualifying deluge, Hamilton offered one other masterclass – this time in dry situations – to streak away from his rivals within the sequel to final weekend’s opener on the Red Bull Ring.

Hamilton is now simply six wins away from Michael Schumacher’s report of 91 F1 victories.

He can be now solely six factors behind Valtteri Bottas within the championship, with the Finn preserving his lead because of a late overtake on Verstappen.

Verstappen defended valiantly, however Red Bull simply did not have the tempo of Mercedes – as proved by Alex Albon ending 44 seconds behind Hamilton.

