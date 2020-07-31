Style Factor Wigout Leave-In Detangler 8.8oz (PINEAPPLE)



Price: $15.89

(as of Jul 31,2020 15:38:35 UTC – Details)

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Fights Frizz and Bolsters Shine / All Hair Types / Enhance Silky Texture / Condition Your Style for a Smooth and Scented Finish

Are your curls out of control? The WIGOUT Leave-In Detangler is your comb’s best friend. This lightweight, non-aerosol spray is super easy to spray with a built-in pump and it can be applied to dry or damp hair whenever you need it. Leave it on all day to fight frizz, boost shine, and detangle with less effort.

There are six popular fragrances to choose from, including pineapple, acacia, sweet peach, baby powder, sunset purple, and cherry. The bright, fresh scents linger all day for sweet-smelling hair with a smooth, silky texture.

CAUTION: External use only. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Avoid contact with eyes. If irritation occurs, wash thoroughly with water.