Style Factor Edge Booster Strong Hold Water-Based Pomade – Super Shine & Moisture 3.38oz (PINEAPPLE)

Edge Booster

EDGE BOOSTER is made with natural ARGAN OIL which absorbs quickly with no oily residue.

It NOURISHES and HYDRATES while providing a strong and pliable hold.

The unique FRESH and clean SCENT will invigorate your senses and freshen up your hair even in between washes.

With our WATER SOULABLE and NON-GREASY formula, you can be CONFIDENT that it will wash out easily and STYLE with versatility, and does not CLOG pores or cause breakouts.

So whether you want to TEXTURIZE with a natural finish, HOLD STYLE without build up, DEFINE CURLS, CONTROL FRIZZ, or TAME EDGES, EDGE BOOSTER will be your favorite styling solution.

✓100% NATURAL: Completely made with natural ingredients including natural argan oil.

✓WHAT IT DOES: Completely Nourishes and hydrates while providing a strong and pliable hold for those stubborn edges.

✓KEY INGREDIENT: Made with water soluble so it leaves no residue or sticky-ness after application.

✓SATISFACTION: Just type in edge booster and see all the great results people have been getting after using Edge Booster. Get yours today and restyle those edges into your own control.