Style Factor Edge Booster Strong Hold Water-Based Pomade 9.46oz – Pineapple

EDGE BOOSTER Strong Hold Water-based Pomade is made with natural argan oil which absorbs quickly with no oily residue. It nourishes and hydrates while providing a strong and pliable hold. The unique fresh and clean scent will invigorate your senses and freshen up your hair even in between washes. With our water soluble and non-greasy formula, you can be confident that it will wash out easily and style with versatility, and does not clog pores or cause breakouts. So whether you want to texturize with a natural finish, hold style without build up, define curls, control frizz, or tame edges, Edge Booster will be your favorite styling solution.

Strong Hold and High Shine with Natural Argan Oil

Pineapple Scent