Style Factor EDGE BOOSTER Strong Hold Water Base Pomade- Excellent for Taming Edges & Braiding Hair (Citrus, 0.85oz)



Price: $9.73

(as of Jul 24,2020 07:55:06 UTC – Details)





The fastest growing edge booster edge control water based pomade to completely reinvent what it means to have happy edges.

Made with water soluble so it leaves no residue or sticky-ness after application.

Completely Nourishes and hydrates while providing a strong and pliable hold for those stubborn edges.

Just type in edge booster and see all the great results people have been getting after using Edge Booster. Get yours today and restyle those edges into pure EDGE BOOSTER.