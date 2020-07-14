Style Factor Edge Booster Strong Hold Styling Gel, 16.9 Ounce (Lemon Berry)



Styling natural hair can be tricky, so it helps to have an edge. The EDGE BOOSTER Strong Hold Styling Gel can be applied to dry or damp hair, so you can use it every day for virtually every look. Simply rub a small amount of the styling gel between your hands and spread it evenly through your hair, targeting the spots where you need the most hold. This alcohol-free formula is available in a variety of scents. No matter what fragrance you choose, the look is the same – high shine with a strong hold. Natural Camelia Sinensis seed oil delivers textured shine that lasts all day and helps nourish healthy hair in the process.

Alcohol Free

Family Size