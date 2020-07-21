Style Factor EDGE BOOSTER Strong Hold Moisturizing Pomade, 9.46 Ounce



Style and shape your hair with a product that does double duty. This moisturizing pomade delivers deep hydration and pure keratin extract to strengthen hair. The no-frills formula is perfect for all hair types, wet or dry, and is super easy to work with. Unlike other pomades that add superficial luster, the Edge Booster Moisturizing Pomade adds a luxurious touch of shine with powerful hydration. Simply apply a small amount of pomade to your hands and distribute it through your hair while sculpting your look for strong, all-day hold and eye-catching shine.

Strong Hold and High Shine with Keratin

Hold Power 4 out of 5