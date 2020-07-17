Style Factor Edge Booster Hideout Pomade Color Stick 1.76oz – For thicker looking edges, covers up gray hair (Natural Black)



Shhh! We know your secret but we won’t tell! EDGE BOOSTER HIDEOUT Pomade Stick is designed to cover gray hairs in an instant. No need to panic before your hot date rings the doorbell. They’ll never know about that gray that just popped up this afternoon unless you tell them. And why would you? Look your most fabulous and youthful while holding your favorite styles in place and keeping gray areas where they belong…out of the picture. Choose from Brown or Natural Black in a convenient compact stick size that brings new meaning to concealed carry so you can touch up anywhere you go!

Designed to Darken Gray Hair

Argan Oil and Shea Butter Infused

1.76 oz