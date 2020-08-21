Sturgis motorcycle rally: At least 7 Covid-19 cases in Nebraska tied to the South Dakota event

At least 7 Covid -19 cases in Nebraska’s Panhandle area have actually been tied to the rally, Kim Engel, director of the Panhandle Public Health District, verified in an e-mail to CNN.
The department stated that contact tracing had actually been finished, and decreased to remark even more.
The individual was a staff member of Asylum Tattoo Sturgis, and might have spread out the infection to others on August 13-17 from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., authorities stated.
Anyone who checked out either the tattoo store or the saloon, which lie at the very same address, throughout that duration ought to keep track of for signs for 2 week after the go to.
Rally had actually raised issues
Health specialists were worried that this year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally might be a”super spreader” event The 10-day mass event usually draws crowds of more than 500,000 individuals from all over the nation, consisting of coronavirus hotspots.
(*7 *).