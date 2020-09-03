Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: An attendee at the South Dakota event dies of Covid-19 in Minnesota

Thousands of motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts gathered in the South Dakota city of Sturgis, population 7,000, for the 10-day rally last month.
The rally ran from August 7-16, with an estimated 460,000 attendee vehicles, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.
Because bikers came from all across the country, it’s difficult to know how many people were infected at the rally and then brought the virus back to their home states.
But 61% of all US counties have been visited by someone who was at Sturgis, according to Camber Systems, which collects and analyzes cell phone activity for health researchers.
A CNN survey of state health departments last month found at least 260 cases in 12 states linked to the Sturgis rally. Some of those states include Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.
Prior…