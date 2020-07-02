Sturgeon’s foot-dragging on air bridges is a cynical ploy, says STEPHEN DAISLEY 

Every night at tea time, Scots switch on it news to a familiar sight: Nicola Sturgeon peering at them from behind her podium, giving the most recent coronavirus figures and sharing her sympathy with those affected.

She is a deft communicator and peerless emoter who has convinced herself that Scotland could not complete the remainder of the crisis without her televised beneficence.

So we gather each evening to understand which of her vast array of powers the First Minister will call upon next. How far can we travel? When can our churches reopen? Where must we wear surgical masks now?

The SNP leader makes each one of these decisions regardless of Boris Johnson because, in Scotland, devolution takes vast swathes of the Prime Minister’s powers and hands them to the occupant of Bute House, the state residence of the First Minister.

And Sturgeon revels in flexing her authority, as her refusal this week to sign up to an agreement over air bridges showed us yet again.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wears a Tartan breathing apparatus as she visits New Look at Ford Kinaird Retail Park in Edinburgh

Downing Street was expected to publish a list on Monday of countries which will no more be at the mercy of the 14-day self-isolation rules but, as a result of Ms Sturgeon’s grand-standing, your choice has again and again been pushed back, causing holiday chaos and stoking growing anger among companies, such as travel agents and air companies, that have been so difficult hit by Covid.

Scotland’s First Minister insists she just wants to ‘take a little time to look at the public health impact’ of what is being proposed.

What planet is she on? As agreements on air bridges with other countries have to be made on a UK-wide basis, by refusing to step into line with Downing Street she is throwing the holiday plans of countless families in to chaos

It is an outrageous display of playing politics with the pandemic: holding the united kingdom to ransom to drum up support for her imagine independence.

In reaction to such accusations, Ms Sturgeon primly says that the suggestion that political considerations might be a factor in her decision-making are ‘frankly disgraceful’. From the high priestess of politicisation, this is spectacular audacity.

She is even considering quarantining visitors to Scotland from south of the border. Boris Johnson’s assertion in response that ‘there is no such thing as a border between England and Scotland’ was a silly, unforced error.

There is a legal boundary, with split up systems of law and law-making, however the nationalist leader’s thundering indignation was theatre — and bad theatre, at that.

‘If the Prime Minister is questioning that now,’ she snipped in rejoinder, ‘I’m uncertain what he’d say easily pitched up in Newcastle and tried to implement Scottish Government policies there.’

Passengers arrive to Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain amid the coronavirus crisis today

Holiday makers sunbathe on Portals Nous beach today as lockdown restriction ease in Europe

The truth is that the idea of Sturgeon crossing the Tweed in to England and finding herself locked in quarantine on her get back would find favour with half of Scotland.

But frivolities aside, the mere suggestion that the Scottish Government even contemplates the notion of a quarantine is quite extraordinary. A Scottish quarantine would efficiently suspend free movement involving the two largest nations of the United Kingdom.

Scotland could be erecting a hard border in the middle of a national emergency and in the run-up to a Scottish Parliament election where SNP demands for yet another referendum will definitely take centre stage.

The political symbolism of the act would overshadow any pretext of protecting public health.

Nicola Sturgeon is not naive. She knows all this. Yet she won’t reject the theory, even though it would sharply divide Scots, trigger a territorial row between Bute House and Downing Street, and do lasting damage to Scotland’s vital tourism industry.

Indeed, the Scottish Tourism Alliance warns that holidaymakers from elsewhere in the UK have begun asking about refunds on bookings.

Meanwhile, it is not clear how such quarantine measures works in practice. This week Police Scotland said it does not even monitor who is entering the country.

The coronavirus outbreak required leadership and, at first, Sturgeon appeared to grasp the gravity of the minute.

She acted with caution and spoke sombrely, holding to a four-nations strategy even while the very notion that Scotland should co-ordinate its response with all of those other UK antagonised some in the grassroots of her party.

But, quickly enough, political considerations got the greater of her — while they so often do with this First Minister. When she was taken in to the fold via Cobra meetings, she angered No 10 by pre-empting the Prime Minister’s announcement of a policy shift from containment to delay of the herpes virus.

Passengers wave as they walk along a gangway being an airplane boards from Germany to Greece

When Downing Street unveiled its ‘Stay Alert’ slogan, she refused to make use of it since it was ‘vague and imprecise’. The following month, she announced a motto of her own: ‘Stay Safe’.

There is an eye-poking quality to SNP’s method of Middle England, a compulsive need to emphasise small divergences and cast Scotland and England as naturally split up countries.

Yet, in terms of efforts to manage the virus, the SNP’s record is as at least as patchy as that of the Tories in England.

Both governments were sluggish in providing PPE, and both took too much time to appreciate the significance of testing and tracing. On testing in particular, the Scottish Government’s record has been risible. At one point, only one-third of daily capacity was put to use.

Sturgeon’s Health Minister, Jeane Freeman, in addition has come under fire on the decision to transfer elderly patients from hospitals to care domiciles, some of them being moved without first being tested for coronavirus.

Back in May, Freeman told the Scottish Parliament only 300 older people have been discharged before compulsory testing was introduced. The actual figure was three times as high.

Sturgeon defended her staunch political ally, saying she might have been ‘tired’ when she gave the misleading number.

But no dereliction of duty has been quite as appalling as the Scottish Government’s handling of the Nike conference outbreak.

The sports giant held an international gathering in an Edinburgh hotel by the end of February.

By March 3, ministers knew at least two different people connected to the function had tested positive for Covid-19, however the outbreak was kept secret from people for yet another 69 days — when a BBC investigation unveiled all. Sturgeon’s Government had slipped back to old habits of secrecy and subterfuge.

So far none of this is registering any political impact. With a Holyrood election scheduled for next May, Sturgeon is polling far ahead of the Scottish Conservatives, who’ve still perhaps not recovered from the loss of their former leader Ruth Davidson.

By rights, she could focus on her day job of running the country and coast to some other term in Bute House, but that is perhaps not Sturgeon’s way. She is a fierce ideological animal, wily and lethal, and she lives for the hunt.

This makes her a deadly enemy to her opponents, nonetheless it renders her fundamentally ill-suited to governing. The temptation to politicise everything is ever-present because, for Sturgeon, politics is all there is.

Viruses come and go but the nationalist cause endures and, provided that it does, it’s going to always be Nicola Sturgeon’s main concern.

She is leader of the SNP first, and First Minister of Scotland a distant 2nd.