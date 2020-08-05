Stunned by gold’s record rise? There’s more to come, analysts say By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The Sicpa Oasis validator system is imagined over one kg bar of gold at Swiss refiner Metalor in Marin



By Peter Hobson

LONDON (Reuters) – The speed at which gold has actually broken above $2,000 an ounce has actually left some in the market fearing a correction, however lots of analysts forecast more acquires as the coronavirus crisis stimulates financiers to purchase into bullion’s relative security.

The record- breaking rally, which raised gold as high as $2,055 on Wednesday, has actually made the rare-earth element among 2020’s finest carrying out traditional properties.

It has actually increased $500 this year, and $200 in the last 2 weeks alone.

Taking out the totemic $2,000 barrier indicates financiers should alter their referral points, stated Frederic Panizzutti at Swiss rare-earth elements dealerships MKS.

“The adjustment will be higher. We are definitely in a bull run,” he stated.

( GRAPHIC: Gold costs – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/bdwvkeyzavm/2020%20GOLD.JPG)

A hoarding spree has actually sustained the rally, with financiers including 922 tonnes of gold worth $60 billion at present costs to their stockpiles in exchange-traded funds this year, according to the World Gold Council.

Investors see gold as a property that must hold its worth as the health crisis and cash printing by reserve banks …