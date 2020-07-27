‘Stuff the Bus’ in Clarksville helps students and teachers with school supplies

CLARKSVILLE,Tenn (WTVF)– Montgomery County schools prepare to resume next month. The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is using both in- individual and online classes.

Teachers and students are in requirement of back-to-school supplies however cash is tight this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Stuff the Bus” occasion is targeted at reducing the problem. As moms and dads and students prepare to tackle this “new normal,” this helps level the playing field.

“It gives the ability to teachers to give supplies to students who may or may not have them or have access to them,” stated volunteer Norman Quirion with the Clarksville Rotary Club.

Outside of the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and the Fort Campbell Boulevard Walmart Saturday, individuals visited to things the bus. All of the contributions go to the CMC education structure instructor storage facility.

Volunteers inform us that this year is distinct for them, as more households might be having a hard time throughout this pandemic.

“As the Montgomery County trustee I’m the largest collector of revenue that helps supply the budget for the school system and it’s just incumbent on us to make sure we’re spending time to make sure we level playing field for children,” stated Kimberly Wiggins, ” I think about some of the kiddos who don’t have supplies but when we all have what we need it makes us all equal and learn better I think.”

Along with getting the typical contributions like scissors and pencils, they’re likewise getting COVID-19 pandemic associated contributions like Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer.

The school district has more than 31,000students The very first day of school August 31.

If you didn’t make it out today however wish to contribute, you can drop in Sunday and contribute.

It will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Madison Street Walmart place and at the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Walmart from 12 to 3 p.m. in Clarksville.