Study suggests most Covid-19 cases went undetected

A team of researchers looked over the number of individuals who went to doctors or clinics with influenza-like illnesses that were never diagnosed as coronavirus, influenza or the other viruses that usually circulate in cold temperatures.

“The findings support a scenario where more than 8.7 million new SARS-CoV-2 infections appeared in the U.S. during March and estimate that more than 80% of these cases remained unidentified as the outbreak rapidly spread,” Justin Silverman of Penn State University, Alex Washburne of Montana State University and colleagues at Cornell University and elsewhere, wrote.

Only 100,000 cases were officially reported during that period of time, and the usa still reports only 2.3 million cases by Monday. But there was a shortage of coronavirus testing kits at that time.

The team used data collected from each state by the usa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for influenza-like illness. The CDC uses this data to track the annual seasonal flu epidemic. It asks health practitioners to report all cases of people to arrive for treatment for fever, cough as well as other symptoms due to influenza.

“We found a clear, anomalous surge in influenza-like illness (ILI) outpatients during the COVID-19 epidemic that correlated with the progression of the epidemic in multiple states across the US,” Silverman and colleagues wrote.

“The surge of non-influenza ILI outpatients was much larger than the number of confirmed cases in each state, providing evidence of large numbers of probable symptomatic COVID-19 cases that remained undetected.”

These were people who arrived at a doctor’s office or clinic with symptoms. Most people who have Covid-19 likely never sought treatment of testing for this.

“The US-wide ILI surge appeared to peak during the week starting on March 15 and subsequently decreased in numerous states the following week; notable exceptions are New York and New Jersey, two of the states that were the hardest hit by the epidemic, which had not started a decline by the week ending March 28,” the team wrote.

The researchers cannot count each and every case, so that they ran some calculations to ensure their data fit in with what’s known about state populations and concerning the annual flu epidemic, along with with the hard data that was collected from actual testing of coronavirus patients. They also took under consideration growing evidence that people started avoiding hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices once it was clear there was a pandemic, and after pandemic lockdowns started.

“If 1/3 of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the US sought care, this ILI surge would have corresponded to more than 8.7 million new SARS-CoV-2 infections across the US during the three-week period from March 8 to March 28, 2020,” the researchers wrote.

Cases fell after that. “We saw this huge peak that ended on March 22 in most places,” Silverman told CNN. Cases have been on the decline since then, that he said — but the data the team is collecting does not range from the past a couple of weeks.

The team has become working to attempt to get nearer to real-time surveillance of the pandemic. The data from the CDC comes in about two weeks after people make their physician visits. They hope their approach — called syndromic surveillance — could complement data collected from actual testing. “In a dream world, everyone who comes in would have a test. We would be able to get a full scope of the pandemic,” Washburne told CNN.