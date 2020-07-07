Students who throw large parties during COVID-19 pandemic could face suspension, expulsion

The Tulane Dean of Students issued a solid warning to students after social media posts circulated on the weekend of students throwing a party without following COVID-19 guidelines. Erica Woodley issued a letter to students after posts of the party circulated on social networking. Woodley said the student’s behaviors were disrespectful, selfish and dangerous and not in accordance with Tulane values. She called the student’s actions shameful and indefensible. “For those of you who are returning students, as you know, we are incredibly lucky that Tulane is in a city that is unlike any in the country, a city where culture and community matter and one that honors difference. After an initial surge of infections, the citizens of New Orleans came together to flatten the curve of this pandemic and reduce infections to a rate that allowed for our city to begin reopening. The actions of the individuals over the weekend were very publicly disrespectful to the Tulane University community and to the people of New Orleans, and have the potential to undermine our significant progress against this deadly disease,” Woodley’s letter read. Woodley stressed that if students wants to have a residential experience on campus in the fall that behaviors would have to change. According to Woodley, students who host parties with increased than 15 people could face suspension or expulsion. “All gatherings, of any size, must observe appropriate social distancing and attendees should wear masks. There is no room for error here. People’s lives depend on your adherence to these rules. They aren’t just nameless, faceless people – they are our people,” Woodley’s letter read. Woodley also provided a web link for students to report large gatherings on campus. Students also can call the Tulane University Police at 504-865-5381.Woodley ended the letter with a strong warning to students: “Do you really want to be the reason that Tulane and New Orleans have to shut down again?”

