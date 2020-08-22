Students stuck in their dorms are exposing NYU’s sad quarantine meals on TikTok— and demanding the school do better

New York University students who went back to school today are required to quarantine in their dorms as part of the school’s improved coronavirus security procedures. The school is providing all meals to students– however things have not precisely gone efficiently.

Over 2,600 students are not enabled to leave their dormitory for 2 weeks under a required from Governor Andrew Cuomo, and a number of them are sharing the less-than-optimal meals they have actually gotten up until now on TikTok. NYU students appear to have actually taken control of the app– lots have actually published now-viral videos demanding the school enhance its quarantine meal strategy.

According to the school, students living in dorms are suggested to get 3 meals every day, which reach their dorms in cardboard boxes and paper bags. They were asked to define any allergic reactions and dietary limitations ahead of time.

In a video published to TikTok that now has more than 2.6 million views, freshman Madison Veldman revealed what she got for breakfast: mineral water, a plain bagel in sealed product packaging, a croissant in sealed product packaging and grape juice in a plastic container. In another video, freshman Nautica Nolden stated she got no breakfast or lunch– all 3 of her meals were provided at 6 p.m., consisting of dry cereal, “warm” orange juice, and a now-infamous salad including watermelon and chicken.

Some other food products highlighted in students’ videos consist of bags of chips, pudding cups, lemons, granola bars, plain …