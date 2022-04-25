Students of Yerevan State Medical University raised the flag of Artsakh in the yard of Yerevan Medical University, Yerkir.am reports.



YSMU student Nairi Meloyan, who is one of the flag bearers, said that this is being done because their university had many victims in the 44-day war, it also has many graduates currently serving in Artsakh. The students respond that they are in favor of the defense of Artsakh.

Another YSMU student, Khoren Amirkhanyan, said that it is impossible to be indifferent, with such steps the compatriots of Artsakh must show that especially the youth is by their side, no ruling group will be able to decide the fate of Artsakh without the consent of the Armenian people.