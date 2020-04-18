Students launch a hotline with jokes, stories and support for isolated seniors

They name it the Joy 4 All Project. By dialing 1-877-JOY-4ALL (1-877-569-4255), callers can hear pre-recorded, constantly up to date messages tailor-made for the aged and the isolated.

“These are jokes, poems, and messages of positivity,” Katie Mahon, the challenge coordinator advised CNN.

Mahon is an advisor with Ever Active Schools, an enrichment program that works with the Calgary college system. “This is content generated by children and youth to connect with seniors and those that feel isolated, to create a feeling of connection.”

Bringing again the telephone name