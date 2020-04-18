Students launch a hotline with jokes, stories and support for isolated seniors

They name it the Joy 4 All Project. By dialing 1-877-JOY-4ALL (1-877-569-4255), callers can hear pre-recorded, constantly up to date messages tailor-made for the aged and the isolated.
“These are jokes, poems, and messages of positivity,” Katie Mahon, the challenge coordinator advised CNN.
Mahon is an advisor with Ever Active Schools, an enrichment program that works with the Calgary college system. “This is content generated by children and youth to connect with seniors and those that feel isolated, to create a feeling of connection.”
Bringing again the telephone name
The youngsters who launched the hotline determined to go with an “old school technology” to make it simpler for the older generations to take part.
“With the recognition that not everyone has access to smart devices and the internet, or the necessary technical skills, they chose the phone to bridge that gap with the seniors,” Mahon defined.
People needing firm can dial the quantity and then choose the sort of message they need. The hotline is already receiving loads of calls.
“We launched less than a week ago and have received more than 18 hundred phone calls, and it keeps climbing,” Mahon stated. “We have had more than 400 before lunch today!”
A name for submissions
Ali Ahmad, 16, was one of many first college students to take part, in hopes of lightening the temper for these in isolation.