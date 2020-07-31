Student’s disturbing video shows Melbourne schoolkids packed together like sardines

Students from a Melbourne high school have been filmed cramming into a small hallway to access their lockers, all while not wearing masks and breaking social distancing guidelines.

The shocking video was uploaded to TikTok by a student at the school, located in the suburb of Chadstone, with the caption: ‘Go Melbourne. Victoria leading the way.’

More than 700 people commented on the video and slammed the high school, as Victoria recorded its second worst day of coronavirus infections.

The TikTok has been viewed 106,000 times and received more than 30,000 likes.

Ayresyy commented on the video and said: ‘So we can’t meet up with two people and socially distance in public but we are allowed to do this in school.’

Other commenters criticised the high school for not enforcing social distancing restrictions.

‘We’re going to be in lockdown until 2027 at this stage,’ one person said.

Another person commented: ‘That ain’t six metres. That’s six centimetres. Why did they even open schools again?’

‘Clearly, no one told you that schools are a magic place that can’t get coronavirus,’ another commenter said.

The whole of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are under stage three restrictions for six weeks, after community transmissions of COVID-19 in Victoria spiked in recent weeks.

The reimposed lockdown measures mean people can only leave their homes for four essential purposes – groceries, daily exercise, to give or receive care and to go to school or work.

Masks have also been made mandatory across the state.

Over 700 people commented on the video and slammed the high school as Melbourne heads into lockdown again due to a second wave of coronavirus (pictured: Frontline Medical testing staff are seen at a pop-up site at Colac Area Health. Victoria)

Premier Daniel Andrews said Victorian officials would analyse coronavirus data and the effectiveness of the restrictions on Friday and Saturday.

He said tougher restrictions may be enforced if need be but an announcement on that decision would be made after officials complete their analysis.

‘Public health experts from the Victorian team, together working with colleagues at a national level, will spend the next day looking through in fine detail,’ the premier said.

‘Looking for trends to have a really clear sense of exactly what is presenting and exactly what the nature of our challenge is.’

‘We cannot open up with these numbers, we cannot open up with significantly less than these numbers.’

Victoria has recorded 627 new cases, marking the 26th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase and Australia’s worst daily total of the pandemic

Eight more people have died, bringing the state’s toll to 112.

The latest deaths include two men in their 50s, two men in their 70s, three men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s