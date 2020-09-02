Students detained in Belarus after thousands protest against government

Videos shared on social networks revealed youths in Minsk being struck by masked policeman, dragged away and packed into vans as their peers search.

The detentions followed significant demonstrations by the young in the Belarusian capital, with around 3,000 to 5,000 students marching to the city’s Independence Square on Tuesday, according to Human Rights guard dog Viasna 96.

The square is a main place in Minsk and has actually played host to a number of anti-government demonstrations over the previous couple of weeks.

Unrest in Belarus emerged last month after President Alexander Lukashenko’s objected to triumph in an August 9 election that independent observers have actually slammed for not being totally free and reasonable.

Viasna 96 explained the authorities action to the trainee demonstrations as heavy handed. At least 40 individuals were detained following the presentations. There was no instant action from the nation’s government to the demonstrations however Lukashenko dismissed the presentations while going to a university in the town ofBaranovichi Tuesday “This will all pass,” he stated. Lukashenko buffooned reports that millions had actually signed up with the anti-government rallies. “Listen, if there was a million people [on the streets], we wouldn’t be speaking with you now,” he stated. CNN has actually gotten in touch with the Belarussian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for remark however has …

