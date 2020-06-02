Students come together to clean up after protests leave destruction

Many spent Sunday morning cleansing up after home windows and buildings have been vandalized in each downtown Omaha and 72nd and Dodge. “Seeing all the destruction, I thought we need to try to come together this morning,” mentioned Codie Strese, who helped clean up harm at downtown companies.Several home windows have been smashed and vandalized after Friday and Saturday night time’s protests.Over at 72nd and Dodge Streets, a gaggle of University of Nebraska-Omaha college students have been additionally laborious at work.”I was born and raised here, so I feel an obligation and responsibility to make sure that our community is kept right,” Kaia Phelps mentioned.Phelps, a senior legal justice and black research main, organized the cleanup along with her buddies. “I believe there was a different narrative going around that Black Lives Matter started all of the throwing of bricks and pushing over police officers,” Phelps mentioned. Phelps mentioned the cleanup can also be a protest, although.”We may not have signs, we may not be yelling, we may not have our fist in the air, but we are saying that, ‘We have a place here. We belong here,'” Phelps informed KETV Newswatch 7. Like many different younger folks, Phelps and her buddies say they’re fed up by tragedies like George Floyd’s loss of life.”We don’t see much action and so, that’s why we’re out here, that’s why we see so many people protesting,” UNO Student Body President Jabin Moore mentioned.Phelps and Moore say they need to see extra black leaders communicate up, each throughout the nation and in Omaha.”We need more people to step into the forefront, and stop telling us what we can’t do and what we can do,” Phelps mentioned.”Not just on Facebook Live, but really helping us to mobilize and showing us what we are supposed to do in these situations,” Moore mentioned. The college students say some folks driving by gave them donations. They plan to put the cash in direction of the James Scurlock fund. Scurlock, 22, was shot and killed throughout the protests within the Old Market.

