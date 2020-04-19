Students Can Use Government Portals to Study During Lockdown: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday claimed that students can use the on the internet site of government to study during the lockdown, which has actually been expanded till May 3 in the sight of coronavirus spread.

“We have started online study programme through Diksha, Swayam Prabha, E-Pathshala in which all the study material is available for higher education. The material is also provided for parents, students and teachers who can use it anytime,” Pokhriyal claimed.

He claimed that students of course I to VIII have actually been advertised to the following course in the sight of the circumstance and also students of course IX and also XI have actually been advertised on the basis of interior examinations.

“We will plan for students of class X and XII so that we can conduct the exams after the situation improves. Students do not need to panic and we are concerned about the (academic) year of the students,” he claimed.

He appealed to business owners to sign up with hands with the study establishments and also scientists that are establishing numerous kinds of devices in the battle COVID-19 to ensure that they can give it to individuals at small prices.

The 21- day across the country lockdown in India, which was enforced till April 14, has actually been expanded till May 3.