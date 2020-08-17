Students are taking gap years to avoid online class, and startups are scooping them up

Only 2.5 percent of colleges are preparing a completely in-person term this approaching year. Rather than invest a year gazing at Zoom, some students are considering taking the term off. Startups see this as a chance to hire these students into virtual fall internships,Bloomberg reports

Some companies are arranging virtual profession fairs, using grants to groups of business owners, and assembling lists of prospective companies. Others are extending the regards to their summertime associates. Postmates informed Bloomberg that it might keep some interns on if they require time off school.

Startups are hoping to contend for leading students. The virtual nature of the internships might enable the companies gain access to to an across the country skill swimming pool. And business hope that prospective staff members they hook this fall may remain on in the years to come, instead of taking areas at big tech business. “A great intern who has a great network can often yield compounded returns later down the line,” Nick Schrock, CEO of designer tools start-up Elementl, informed Bloomberg.

It’s simple to see why a remote internship may lure lots of university student at a time when COVID-19 is turning college upside down. A variety of schools that revealed they would be running in-person classes previously this summertime are now strolling back those strategies, …