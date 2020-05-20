Students are failing AP tests because the College Board can’t handle iPhone photos

Nick Bryner, a highschool senior in Los Angeles, spent hours finishing his AP English Literature and Composition check final week. But when he snapped a photograph of a written reply together with his iPhone and tried to add it to the testing portal, it stopped responding.

The web site bought caught on the loading display screen till Bryner’s time ran out. Bryner failed the check. He’s retaking it in a couple of weeks.

Bryner is amongst the many highschool college students round the nation who accomplished Advanced Placement tests on-line final week however have been unable to submit them at the finish. The perpetrator: picture codecs.

For the uninitiated: AP exams require longform solutions. Students can both sort their response or add a photograph of handwritten work. Students who select the latter possibility can achieve this as a JPG, JPEG, or PNG format in keeping with the College Board’s coronavirus FAQ.

But the testing portal doesn’t help the default format on iOS units and a few newer Android telephones, HEIC information. HEIC information are smaller than JPEGs and different codecs, thus permitting you to retailer much more photos on an iPhone. Basically, solely Apple (and, extra not too long ago, Samsung) use the HEIC format — most different web sites and platforms don’t help it. Even fashionable Silicon Valley-based companies, corresponding to Slack, don’t deal with HEICs the similar manner as customary JPEGs.

Bryner says a lot of his classmates additionally tried to submit iPhone photos and skilled the similar downside. The difficulty was so frequent that his college’s AP program forwarded an electronic mail from the College Board to college students on Sunday together with tidbits of recommendation to stop submission errors.

“What’s devastating is that thousands of students now have an additional three weeks of stressful studying for retakes,” Bryner stated.

In a press release emailed to The Verge, the College Board stated that “the vast majority of students successfully completed their exams” in the first few days of on-line testing, “with less than 1 percent unable to submit their responses.” The firm additionally famous that “We share the deep disappointment of students who were unable to submit responses.”

The electronic mail Bryner obtained doesn’t point out the HEIC format, although it does hyperlink to the College Board’s website, which instructs college students with iPhones to vary their digital camera settings in order that photos save as JPEGs quite than HEICs. The firm additionally linked to that info in a tweet early final week.

The College Board also linked to that info in a tweet early last week instructing students with iPhones to change their camera settings so that photos save as JPEGs rather than HEICs.

The recommendation, nonetheless, was too late for a lot of college students. One senior, who requested to stay nameless to keep away from repercussions from college, stated that the College Board’s tweet went out just some minutes earlier than his Physics C check started. “No one taking the AP Physics test would have been able to see it because we were already logged into the test,” he stated.

Senior Dave Spencer took a demo check earlier than his Calculus AB examination to ensure he understood the course of for importing photos. He Airdropped an iPhone picture of his responses to his Mac and tried to transform it by renaming the HEIC file to PNG. Changing a file’s extension doesn’t assure that it is going to be transformed, however Spencer was nonetheless in a position to submit the demo check with no downside.

Spencer used the similar course of on the actual examination and thought it went by means of, however he obtained an electronic mail the subsequent day saying the information have been corrupted and that he wanted to retake the check. The College Board’s tweet went out just some hours earlier than Spencer’s scheduled examination; he doesn’t have a Twitter account and didn’t see it.

“This is absolutely unacceptable”

“This is absolutely unacceptable, as some kids may not have Twitter like me,” Spencer stated in a textual content message. “That nuance was not addressed anywhere in the demo.”

Everly Kai, a senior in British Columbia, had the similar downside with Computer Science A final week — she tried to rename the file to JPEG and obtained the similar electronic mail a couple of hours after submitting her check.

“It was honestly a bit devastating,” Kai stated in a textual content. “I studied almost the entirety of the previous week and feel I did quite well, only to realize it was for nothing and I’d have to go through the entire stressful process again.”

Bryner thinks the clarification isn’t sufficient, even for college students who are taking the check later. “Most students are probably going to continue to run into this,” he stated. Bryner doesn’t assume the firm ought to have anticipated him and his classmates to leap by means of so many hoops. “To flip the switch from HEIC to JPEG is buried in settings, and something that no one is thinking about going into the test,” he stated.

“Students are going to continue to run into this”

Even college students who knew about the HEIC downside have had hassle determining the best way to repair it, particularly in the high-pressure testing surroundings. Sean S., a junior from Chicago who took Calculus AB, used OneDrive to port a photograph to his Windows desktop from his iPhone, then tried to transform the file with Windows Photo. Due to the picture’s measurement, the conversion took over 5 minutes. Then, earlier than the JPEG had totally submitted, his time ran out. (Sean requested to be recognized solely by his first title and final preliminary because his dad and mom didn’t need his title in the information.)

Luckily, it seems like college students can have extra recourse in the future. The College Board is now permitting test-takers who’ve points submitting their tests to electronic mail them as an alternative — iPhones convert HEICs to JPEGs robotically after they’re hooked up to emails in the Mail app. If you fail to submit, you’ll instantly obtain a notification and a singular electronic mail handle to make use of. This possibility is just obtainable for future exams, nonetheless — it gained’t assist Bryner and others who failed their tests final week.

Tens of 1000’s of scholars are demanding that the College Board do extra. Following technical points together with her personal check final week, Los Angeles senior Eliana Sisman created a petition calling on the firm to permit her and fellow college students to resubmit their earlier work. The petition has collected over 23,000 signatures.

“I thank the College Board for setting up a re-submission channel for students taking APs this year,” Sisman stated in a press release to The Verge. “I urge them to be fair to students who’ve already taken the APs and can’t submit them. Many students will be in the military or working at summer jobs by June 1st and won’t be able to take the makeup test.”

She added, “If the college board does this, they will make it clear to everyone that they are a responsible and caring community institution.”