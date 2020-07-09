Student Who Collected Trash To Pay For College Is Going To Harvard Law School – Read The Inspiring Story!

What, like it’s hard?

Believe it or not, stepping into Harvard Law School wasn’t easy for Rehan Staton: the 24-year-old scholar from Maryland was admitted into the iconically prestigious school after spending years collecting garbage to aid himself and his family.

While many of his peers were enjoying their full college experience, Staton spent years waking up in the early early morning to collect trash for Bates Trucking & Trash Removal before attending class at the University of Maryland. He told the Boston Globe that the job left him virtually no time to shower, and that he usually sat in the back of his lecture halls to avoid his classmates.

And though it was the years of hard work that led him to Harvard Law, Staton said that he never would’ve gotten there without the people in the sanitation industry who desired to help him succeed.

He told CBS News:

“It was the people that were on the bottom of the hierarchy who really lifted me up. It helps me keep my eyes on the prize. If this were just about me and just fighting for myself, I definitely would have quit.”

Staton faced countless obstacles from an earlier age, since his father struggled to improve him and his older brother as a single parent. He recalled:

“My mom abandoned my dad, my brother and I when she moved back to Sri Lanka. I was probably too young to notice some of the things that happened, but I know it was bad… Things just kept falling on us. My dad lost his job at one point and had to start working three jobs in order to provide for us. It got to the point where I barely got to see my father, and a lot of my childhood was very lonely.”

In addition to the loneliness, Staton said the household went without food or electricity as a result of financial difficulties. Through all of it, though, Staton excelled in high school while also training to become a professional boxer. But those dreams were derailed when that he experienced a double shoulder injury all through his senior year.

Staton didn’t get into college and that he became a sanitation worker — which may end up changing his life. He recalled:

“It was the first time in my life people were lifting me up for the sake of lifting me up and not because I was good at sports.”

Eventually, a higher-up at the company heard Staton’s story and took him to generally meet a professor at Bowie State University, who eventually persuaded the school’s admissions board to let Staton enroll.

He started that year, then used in the University of Maryland and decided he desired to go to law school. Unfortunately, there were more hurdles he’d to over come outside of his education: all through his stint at Maryland, Staton’s father suffered a stroke, and Staton rejoined Bates Trucking & Trash Removal to aid his family and keep on his studies. He said:

“We all took losses and made sacrifices to take care of each other.”

After that he graduated in 2018, Staton took an analyst job at a consulting firm in Washington DC before applying to law school. He was accepted into many great schools (Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California and Pepperdine University), and waitlisted at numerous others (Georgetown University, New York University, the University of California, Berkeley, and UCLA).

He wound up choosing Harvard, and will start class this fall. A GoFundMe has been set up to improve funds for Staton’s tuition and, by Thursday afternoon, has raised more than $80,000.

He told CNN of his journey:

“When I look back at my experiences, I like to think that I made the best of the worst situation. Each tragedy I faced forced me out of my comfort zone, but I was fortunate enough to have a support system to help me thrive in those predicaments.”

So inspiring!

Wishing him only success — not he needs our wishes!