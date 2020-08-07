Georgia high school student Hannah Watters says she was suspended after posting a photo of a crowded hallway at her school. Watters told CNN’s Laura Coates that she took the photo “out of concern” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Student suspended after posting photo of crowded hallway
