Student loan repayment and extension options in 2022 with BPC director of economic policy
Yahoo Finance Live’s Karina Mitchell and Jared Blikre spoke with Shai Akabas, Director of Economic Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, to discuss the extension of the pandemic-era federal student loan repayment pause and whether or not the government should forgive student debt.

