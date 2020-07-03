Student brothers in London make innovative face masks, send 30,000 to Armenia – Panorama

Young Armenian brothers George and Alex Dzavaryan studying in London have joined efforts to over come the COVID-19 crisis in Armenia.

The brothers have turned a large part of their school into a makeshift factory to make protective face-visors for healthcare workers, Waldheim International Armenia reports.

A total of 30,000 such innovative masks have been sent to Armenia, the origin says.

They will reach Armenia within ten days.

As Sky News reports, the brothers are using 3D printers from their class room to make face-visors for A&E workers along with other health staff.

They are providing the apparatus for free and using crowdfunding to buy the recycleables and delivery costs with orders coming in thick and fast.