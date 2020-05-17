Stuck on cruise ship for 8 weeks is ‘maddening,’ Seminole County man says

A Winter Springs man has actually been stuck on a cruise ship in an Italian port for 8 weeks and also his moms and dads are expanding significantly aggravated with the quantity of time it’s requiring to obtain their child house. Taylor Grimes, via his mother’s mobile phone in Winter Springs, revealed WESH 2 News just how he’s been staying in a little staff cabin aboard a cruiseship “No day is fun, but some days are better than others and then some days are just the absolute worst,” he said. Grimes was working at a cruise ship jewelry store as COVID-19 continued to spread in mid-March. One of his friends tested positive for the coronavirus and his odyssey began. His mother said he’s been tested for the virus eight times. He initially tested positive, but his mother said the results he’s received since have been “maddening.” “His test results have been positive, positive, negative, positive, negative, positive,” Ann Grimes said. Grimes must have two negative tests in a row before he can come home and he’s still waiting on results to the test he took this week.“We have no confidence right now in the testing procedures,” Ann Grimes said. His father said he’s more concerned about his son’s mental well-being than his physical condition. “I am worried about him, not so much physically because he hasn’t shown any signs of the virus, but mentally he’s on a never-ending roller coaster ride,” Tom Grimes claimed. His moms and dads claimed they have a strategy for when he lastly obtains the thumbs-up ahead back to SeminoleCounty They mean to line the roadway with loved ones to invite him house.

