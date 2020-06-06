Stuck in a bookshop salmon and sticky rice recipe

I was hungry, and it was raining, and I was stuck in a bookshop. After all stuck there because I was scared and I couldn’t workout how to over come it. I was scared of the dark outside, trying to will myself home. It was ridiculous, laughable; sometimes anxiety is. Forty minutes of pacing the bookshop, and then I made it happen: opened the entranceway, and sought out into the street, counting the steps to distract myself from the gathering sky. And along the way home, I thought of this: something as far from panic as could possibly be. Bright. Clear. Uncomplicated. Pink salmon, hardly seared. Red chorizo. Black rice, white coconut. Ginger, chilli, pepper, honey. Soy. And when I got home I made it, and it was good.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 20 minutes marinating | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

4 salmon fillets

2 table spoon(s) soy sauce

2 table spoon(s) shaoxing rice wine (or dry sherry)

2 tsp honey

1 lime

For the sticky rice

50g chorizo

4 garlic cloves

Splash of mild-flavoured oil, such as groundnut

1 x 400ml tin of light coconut milk

200ml stock, from a cube or stock pot is fine (I usually use chicken as it tends to be what I have)

5cm knob of ginger

2 tsp chilli flakes

1 table spoon(s) Thai fish sauce

200g Thai black rice

METHOD

The initial thing to do would be to marinate the salmon. Measure the ingredients into your bowl as an alchemist: 2 tbsp every one of soy and shaoxing, 2 tsp of honey and the juice of a whole lime. Stir well, then plunk in your salmon fillets and spoon over the marinade. Cover the bowl and leave your salmon to marinate for at least 20 minutes; you are able to leave it for longer than this if you have time, but you’ll need to put it in the refrigerator. For the sticky rice, finely dice your chorizo and grate your garlic. Take a large-ish heavy-bottomed frying pan, set it over a medium heat and add a splash of oil. Add the chorizo and garlic and fry them off, letting the garlic turn golden since the chorizo releases its paprika-scented fat. Take your tin of coconut milk, tip it into a heatproof jug and add your stock: I do this by tipping 200ml boiling water to the jug with the coconut milk, and whisking in a stock pot. Trust me, it works. Peel and grate the ginger, straight in, and shake in the chilli flakes. Stir them in, combined with fish sauce. Go back to your frying pan, give the chorizo and garlic a stir, then tip in your rice and stir well. That dark, nutty smell of black rice toasting is something rather special. Stir the rice for a moment or two to coat each grain in the chorizo-garlic oil. Turn heat down only it will go, tip in half of your coconut-milk stock, then cover with a lid or foil and leave to cook for 15 minutes. When the time is up, simply take a go through the rice: if it has absorbed all or the majority of the liquid, add a bit more stock; or even, don’t. Stir well, cover again and let it cook for yet another 10 minutes. Test the rice: it should stick briefly in your mouth and taste nutty-sweet, a little sharp, a little sour. When you’re happy with it, spoon it out in to a heavy serving bowl and then cover with foil to help keep it warm. Give your frying pan a quick scrub to get the past grains of rice out, then set it over a medium-high heat. If your frying pan isn’t non-stick, add a really small splash of oil. Lift your salmon fillets out from the marinade, and fry them, skin side down, for 4 minutes. Turn them, and fry for 2 minutes on the other side. You want the salmon to be just barely seared, so that the fat pinkish flakes of flesh fall apart whenever you stick a fork in: crisp on the exterior, soft and yielding inside. Spoon the rice on to four plates, then very carefully lay the salmon fillets about the rice, making use of their silvery skin facing up.

Recipe from Midnight Chicken: And Other Recipes Worth Living For by Ella Risbridger (Bloomsbury, £22). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk