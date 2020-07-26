Stuart Broad’s 6-31 skittles West Indies for 197 after tourists avoid follow-on in series decider | Cricket News





Stuart Broad took 6-31 in West Indies’ 197 all out

Stuart Broad ended up with 6-31 to dismiss West Indies for 197 in the series- choosing 3rd #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford – although the tourists had the ability to avoid the follow-on.

England had actually been annoyed for practically an hour as Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich moved West Indies from their over night 137 -6 to 178 -6, consisting of past the follow-on target of 170, with Holder reprieved on 38 by a Chris Woakes no-ball having actually been captured magnificently by Ollie Pope at midwicket.

However, Broad – who had actually starred on day 2 with a quick-fire 68 and 2 wickets – pinned Holder lbw for 46 in his very first over and after that went on dismiss Rahkeem Cornwall (10) in comparable style.

Broad is 3 wickets far from 500 in Test cricket

The paceman sealed his 5-for by having Kemar Roach (0) captured behind 3rd ball and after that lastly dismissed Dowrich (37) to make England a 172- run lead on very first innings.

The 34- year-old’s haul was his 18 th 5-for in Test cricket and took him onto 197 Test wickets, with the possibility of moving past 500 in Windies’ 2nd knock.

Holder left the field with a finger problem quickly into England’s 2nd innings after being struck by the ball in the slip cordon.

England should win this Test to battle the Wisden Trophy from holders West Indies and understand that time is valuable with Monday’s projection for heavy rain in Manchester.

