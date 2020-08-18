Stuart Broad up to second in ICC Test bowling rankings | Cricket News





Stuart Broad is now second in the ICC Test bowling rankings

England seamer Stuart Broad is up one area to second in the ICC Test bowling rankings after his four-wicket haul at The Ageas Bowl.

Broad bagged 4-56 in Pakistan’s sole innings of the weather-ruined second Test to take his tally for the summertime to 26 wickets in 4 video games at 12.38 given that being excluded of the series opener versus West Indies.

The 34-year-old has actually leapfrogged New Zealand fast Neil Wagner and is now on 846 ranking points, 58 behind the No 1-ranked Pat Cummins (904 points).