Stuart Broad should be angry at losing England spot, says Dominic Cork | Cricket News

Stuart Broad says that he felt angry and gutted after being omitted of England’s side for the first Test.

Dominic Cork agrees with Stuart Broad he should be angry and frustrated at being dropped from England’s team for the first #raisethebat Test against the West Indies.

Broad, who has taken 485 wickets in 138 Tests, told Sky Sports on Friday that he had sought reassurances over his future after being left out of England’s XI at The Ageas Bowl, adding your decision left him “frustrated, angry and gutted”.

Broad’s comments were discussed on the most recent episode of The Cricket Debate, which it is possible to listen to as a podcast in the gamer above, with former West Indies captain Darren Sammy adding that the bowler shouldn’t be punished for speaking out.

“Absolutely I agree with him,” said Cork. “It’s a large decision to leave some body out of his quality.

“Look at what he’s done, not just during the last two years’, and how well he’s got bowled, but throughout his career.

“He always seems to have to prove himself to people what a superb bowler he is been. He and Jimmy Anderson are up there with the most effective pairings in world cricket.

“Of course that he should be frustrated, obviously he should be angry.

“He should be playing every Test match so, fair enough, emerge and put the people who’ve made this decision under great pressure and say ‘I wish to be in this side, I deserve to be in this side, this really is my shirt’.

“Let’s see what happens, whether he plays in the next Test match.”

Sammy, who has into trouble for criticising the West Indies Cricket Board, under its previous regime, was happy to see Broad’s passion in his interview.

“I think clarity is the best policy,” said Sammy. “He said that he [Stokes] spoke to Broady and explained what happened, why that he was omitted of the team.

“I encourage that kind of conversation. Once there is clarity in the decision-making, I don’t think Broad was disrespectful or ruffling the feathers.

“Too many times it is the norm that people ask cricketers, ‘don’t challenge the administration’. Once you speak out or have an opinion, you tend to be blacklisted.

“But I enjoy stuff like that. It demonstrates you want to play, you have a passion for being in the XI and causing your team.

“I don’t think he said anything wrong and I don’t think the people in power should take it like that. He’s a passionate guy, looking to continue playing and winning Test matches for England.”

Former England batsman Ravi Bopara also joined Cork, Sammy and host Mark Butcher on The Cricket Debate, adding that he believes Broad still has plenty to offer England.

“I’m very surprised Broad was left out of this Test match; someone with his skill and his experience,” said Bopara. “To opt for extra pace; in England, extra pace is over-rated, the wickets have enough inside them.

“I faced Broad last year in a four-day game, on a very flat pitch at Trent Bridge, and that he was the sole guy to help make the ball talk.

“He would’ve bowled well today on that wicket. He would’ve bowled stump to stump, with a wobbling seam. He’s perfect for that.”

Also discussed on The Cricket Debate:

