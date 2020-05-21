Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes among bowlers back in England training | Cricket News



















Seamers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are among the primary bowlers to return to England training on Thursday.

Broad revealed he was one of many England bowlers chosen for particular person periods as they appear to get in form for a proposed behind-closed-doors collection with West Indies in July.

Broad chronicled his return to Trent Bridge by way of his Instagram story, the place he confirmed himself taking his temperature with a digital thermometer at residence earlier than importing the outcome to an app.

Once at Nottinghamshire’s floor he was given a chosen automobile parking house and directed straight to the pitch.

There he bowled on a wicket on his personal, with a physiotherapist there to supply help and his abilities as a cameraman.

Broad was allowed into the pavilion for a bathroom break and was given his personal designated bathroom, revealing he had to make use of the women’ room.

Up to 18 bowlers will participate in individualised training periods throughout seven county grounds from Thursday.

Chris Woakes revealed he was one other who had returned to motion on the primary day as he educated at Edgbaston.

